New York State halts robotaxi expansion, setback for Waymo

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has pulled back a proposal to permit commercial robotaxi services outside New York City, announcing the decision on Thursday due to a lack of legislative support.

The move represents a setback for Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo unit as it seeks to expand its driverless ride-hailing operations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Details of the Withdrawn Proposal

The proposal, included in Hochul's policy preview last month, would have enabled autonomous vehicle companies such as Waymo to apply for permits to test driverless services without human operators in vehicles. It specifically targeted operations outside New York City, excluding the city itself. A spokesperson for the governor, Sean Butler, stated that conversations with stakeholders, including the legislature, showed insufficient support to advance the initiative

Waymo's Expansion Goals and Response

Waymo had viewed the approval as a step toward entering one of the world's largest ride-hailing markets. The company plans to reach more than 1 million paid weekly robotaxi rides in the US by the end of 2026 and expand to 20 cities this year, including Dallas, San Antonio, Orlando, Nashville and London.

A Waymo spokesperson expressed disappointment but affirmed commitment: 'While we are disappointed by the Governor's decision, we're committed to bringing our service to New York and will work with the state legislature to advance this issue'

Waymo Co-Chief Executive Tekedra Mawakana noted state interest and demand from New Yorkers who have used the service elsewhere

