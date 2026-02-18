Uber boosts robotaxi push with $100M investment plan

The investment will fund the construction of DC fast-charging stations at Uber’s autonomous vehicle depots, where daily fleet operations are managed, as well as at designated charging hubs across key cities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Autonomous mobility has become a central strategic focus for Uber. The company has partnered with more than 20 firms globally in the fields of self-driving freight, delivery, and ride-hailing services, as it competes for market share against rivals such as Tesla.

The charging network expansion will begin in the United States, starting in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Dallas, with plans to extend to additional cities over time.

Uber is also forming “utilization guarantee agreements” with charging operators in international markets. These partnerships include EVgo in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Boston; Electra in Paris and Madrid; and Hubber and Ionity in London. The agreements are expected to facilitate the deployment of hundreds of new chargers, particularly in high-demand locations.

Earlier this month, Uber reaffirmed its commitment to its capital-intensive autonomous vehicle strategy, pledging investment in vehicle partners to secure early supply and accelerate deployments. The company argues that its platform offers structural advantages in scaling autonomous operations.

Uber currently operates robotaxi services in four U.S. cities, as well as in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. It has partnered with autonomous driving firms including Alphabet’s Waymo and China’s WeRide to manage self-driving fleet operations.