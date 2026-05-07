Zagreb launches Europe’s first commercial robotaxi service with autonomous electric fleet - VIDEO

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Croatia’s capital Zagreb has launched Europe’s first commercial robotaxi service, introducing fully autonomous ride operations through a local startup.

The service is operated by Verne, which uses a fleet of ten electric Arcfox Alpha T5 crossover vehicles produced by BAIC Motor. The cars are equipped with autonomous driving software developed by Pony AI Incorporated, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The robotaxi service covers an operational area of around 57 kilometres and includes Zagreb’s main international airport within its service zone. Each ride is offered at a fixed price of 1.99 euros, with bookings made through the Verne mobile application.

Although the vehicles operate autonomously, current regulations require a safety operator to be present inside each car during trips. The system is designed to function without active human driving intervention.

The project is backed by Croatian entrepreneur Mate Rimac, known for developing electric hypercars and for his ownership of the Bugatti brand.

According to Verne CEO Marko Pejković, access to the service is currently limited to around 300 users, while approximately 4,000 additional people are on a growing waiting list as demand continues to increase.

News.Az