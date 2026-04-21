New Zealand group lands in safe pair of hands following cliff rescue

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A group of individuals is safe following a successful rescue operation coordinated by local emergency services.

On Monday, April 20, 2026, a fishing trip for four people in New Zealand’s Far North nearly turned tragic when the group became stranded on a cliff edge. After a day of rock fishing at Piapia Bay, the group attempted to return to the main road using an alternative route. However, they lost their way as the sun set, News.Az reports, citing Scoop.

According to reports from April 21, 2026, the group found themselves in distress, prompting a swift response from search and rescue teams. The mission concluded with the party being brought to safety, with officials describing the outcome as a "safe pair of hands" for those involved.

Emergency responders emphasized the importance of preparation when heading into challenging environments, noting that the timely notification of their location was a key factor in the operation's success.

No serious injuries were reported among the group, who were assessed by medical personnel upon their return. The rescue highlights the ongoing coordination between specialized units to ensure public safety during outdoor activities.

News.Az