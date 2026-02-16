New Zealand poll shows shifting voter support

The poll of 1,003 eligible voters, conducted between Feb. 7 and 11, found the ruling New Zealand National Party down two percentage points to 34 percent, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The opposition New Zealand Labour Party also slipped, falling three points to 32 percent.

Meanwhile, the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand gained four points to reach 11 percent. New Zealand First rose one point to 10 percent, while the ACT New Zealand increased by one point to 9 percent. Te Pāti Māori edged up to 2 percent, according to the latest 1News Verian poll.

Based on these figures, the governing coalition made up of National, ACT and New Zealand First would retain a comfortable majority, holding an estimated 65 seats compared with 59 seats for the left-leaning bloc.

In the preferred prime minister stakes, National leader and current Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins were tied at 20 percent each. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters registered 10 percent support.

Respondents rated the coalition government’s overall performance at an average of five out of 10. The survey also indicated declining optimism about the country’s economic outlook.