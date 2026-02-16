Severe storm batters New Zealand’s North Island

More than 30,000 properties lost power after fierce winds brought down trees and power lines across much of the lower North Island, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Electricity distributor Powerco reported approximately 23,000 outages across its network, including around 10,000 in the Wellington region alone.

Images shared online showed flooded semi-rural communities, homes inundated with water, and sections of roadway washed away after floodwaters receded.

The Manawatu-Whanganui region has been among the hardest hit and has declared a state of emergency. Evacuations are underway on Lincoln Road in Masterton due to the risk posed by falling trees.

Wairarapa assistant commander Ian Wright described a busy night responding to weather-related incidents, warning that unstable trees remain the most significant danger. He said shallow-rooted trees along Lincoln Road are “very, very unstable,” prompting the closure of surrounding roads and evacuation of residents.

National carrier Air New Zealand has cancelled flights to and from several major centers, including the capital, Wellington, due to strong winds.

“Safety is paramount, and we are continuing to closely monitor conditions, with winds expected to reduce later this morning when we expect to resume services,” said chief operating officer Alex Marren.

Five districts — Manawatu, Rangitikei, Tararua, Waipa and Otorohanga — are currently under states of emergency.

Wind gusts have reached up to 240 kilometers per hour (149 miles per hour) along the east coast of the lower North Island, including at Cape Turnagain. Elevated areas of Wellington recorded gusts of up to 190 km/h, while winds in the city reached around 130 km/h.

The severe weather system is expected to continue battering the lower North Island before gradually shifting south later on Monday.