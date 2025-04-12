Newcastle manager Howe admitted to hospital

+ ↺ − 16 px

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will miss Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United after being admitted to hospital.

The League Cup winners said Howe, 47, was taken into hospital on Friday but is conscious and talking to family, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

"The Magpies' head coach was admitted to hospital late on Friday evening having felt unwell for a number of days," Newcastle said in a statement.

"Medical staff kept Eddie in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing. He is conscious and talking with his family, and is continuing to receive expert medical care.

"Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery."

Assistant Jason Tindall and coach Graeme Jones will take charge against the Red Devils in a vital game for Newcastle's hopes of Champions League football next season.

Newcastle are seventh in the Premier League table but would climb to third should they win their two games in hand.

A top-five finish will be enough to qualify for next season's Champions League thanks to the strong performance of English sides in European competition securing one extra place.

News.Az