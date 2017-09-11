Newly appointed EU ambassador to Azerbaijan arrives in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The newly appointed EU ambassador to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas has arrived in Baku.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Kestutis Jankauskas newly appointed head of Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Azerbaijan

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas on his appointment.

Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas said that he would spare no efforts for further enhancement of partnership between Azerbaijan and European Union during his diplomatic mission.



At the meeting the interlocutors had broad discussion on the next stage of Partnership Agreement negotiations between Azerbaijan and the European Union. They expressed satisfaction that the negotiations are carried in constructive manner in an atmosphere of mutual understanding. During the meetings views were also exchanged on energy, transport, civil aviation and humanitarian cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.



Furthermore, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed the interlocutor about the negotiation process on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict adding that this conflict and Armenia's continued policy of occupation against Azerbaijan remains the main threat for the entire region.

Kestutis Jankauskas has replaced Malena Mard, the head of the EU mission in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

