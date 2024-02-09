Newly-discovered mass grave contains remains of over 8 people presumably belonging to Khojaly genocide victims: State Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the local anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan in September 2023, Beglaryan Rashid Aramaisi was detained on suspicion of torturing Azerbaijani captives and hostages during the First Karabakh War, as well as committing war crimes against peace and humanity, and was involved as an accused person under the Articles 112, 113, 115.2, 279.1 and 318.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The investigation revealed that on February 26, 1992, the illegal Armenian armed groups, including himself, ambushed and opened fire from automatic weapons near the Asgaran fortress killing up to 200 civilians, mostly women, children and elderly people, and the personal belongings of the victims had been looted. He noted that the bodies were buried in the area, clearly showing the places where the criminal acts have been committed.

“As a result of the search and excavation works launched last November by the working group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons with the participation of the expert personnel of the relevant agencies in the area around the Asgaran fortress indicated by Rashid Beglaryan, a mass grave was discovered, where the bodies of more than 8 people buried, presumably belonging to the citizens killed during the Khojaly genocide.

Search, excavation, and exhumation works are currently underway in the territory,” the statement said.

News.Az