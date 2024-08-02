Yandex metrika counter

News in pictures: August 2, 2024: Best photos from around the world

News in pictures: August 2, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Fireworks are seen behind the monument of El Salvador del Mundo during the opening parade of the festivities of El Divino Salvador del Mundo (The Divine Savior of The World), patron saint of the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador

Lightning illuminates the sky above the Sacre Coeur basilica during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France

Paris 2024 Olympics - Kaylee McKeown of Australia in action.

Supporters of the hostages being held in Gaza release 300 lanterns into the sky to mark 300 days since the deadly October 7 attack, amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, at a beach in Tel Aviv, Israel

Mountaineers ascend to arrive at the Iver glacier area at the El Plomo mountain, in the Andes mountain range, in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile

