News.Az article on September 27 – Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day in Moldovan media

Politik.md, a Moldovan news portal, has republished an article posted by News.Az on the occasion of September 27 – the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan.

The article republished in the Romanian language says that on 2 December 2020, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree proclaiming September 27 as the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan. On this day, the whole country and millions of Azerbaijanis abroad remember the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation. The Azerbaijani people also revere the memory of hundreds of civilians of Tartar, Barda, and Ganja cities, who became victims of the Armenian military aggression during the Patriotic War.

The article also stresses that following the 44-day war, Armenia signed a capitulation document. On November 10, 2020, the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and the prime minister of Armenia signed a joint statement on the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.





