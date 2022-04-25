News.Az staff holds discussions on editorial policy and rules of professional conduct

+ ↺ − 16 px

Staff of News.Az Online News Agency on Monday held discussions on editorial policy and rules of professional conduct in accordance with the recommendations of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA).

Ulviyya Zulfikar, Chief Editor of News.Az, brought to the personnel’s attention that the regulatory document, titled “Editorial policy and rules of professional conduct”, has been developed and presented in Azerbaijan. The chief editor said the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, specialists of the Journalism Faculty of Baku State University, journalists' organizations and other experts were involved in the development of the document.

She said that the world's leading media outlets have codes that define editorial policy and include ethical norms and rules of conduct. These codes clarify the mission, public goals, values, standards and principles by which the media entity is guided.

News.Az staff decided to continue discussions to thoroughly get acquainted with the document.

News.Az