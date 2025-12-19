Nexperia China shifts wafer supply to local firms amid dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nexperia’s China unit has secured local silicon wafer supplies to cover its entire 2026 production of key power chips, deepening its split from the Dutch parent company.

The move follows a corporate and geopolitical dispute that led the Netherlands to suspend wafer supplies to the Chinese unit, triggering chip shortages for automakers. Nexperia China, which declared itself independent of European management two months ago, will source wafers from firms including Wingsky Semi, GAT Semiconductor, and United Nova Technology, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The shift marks a growing supply-chain separation that could result in a complete breakup of the company’s China and Europe operations, with ongoing court battles and diplomatic tensions still unresolved.

