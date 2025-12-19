Chinese leader congratulates President Aliyev on birthday, praises ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s President Xi Jinping has sent birthday greetings to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, highlighting the strong and growing ties between the two countries.

In his letter to Aliyev, published on the presidential website, Xi described China-Azerbaijan relations as “a comprehensive strategic partnership that is rapidly developing,” News.Az reports.

“Political mutual trust between our two countries continues to strengthen, and mutually beneficial cooperation is steadily advancing, with international interaction being implemented fruitfully,” the Chinese leader said.

Recalling his meetings with President Aliyev over the past year, Xi noted that important agreements reached during the talks are being effectively and comprehensively put into practice.

“I attach great importance to the development of relations between China and Azerbaijan and am ready to make every effort with you to achieve new results in our comprehensive cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of our two countries,” Xi added.

News.Az