Nexperia suspends Wafer supplies to Chinese plant amid payment dispute

Dutch chipmaker Nexperia has halted wafer supplies to its Chinese assembly plant, a move that could intensify global semiconductor shortages affecting automakers.

A letter to customers, dated October 29 and signed by interim CEO Stefan Tilger, cited the suspension, effective October 26, as “a direct consequence of the local management’s recent failure to comply with agreed contractual payment terms,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters

Nexperia, its Chinese unit, and parent company Wingtech Technology have not yet commented on the situation.

