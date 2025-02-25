Next Russia-US interaction to take place along lines of foreign ministries — Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next phase of Russian-US interaction will take place at an expert level along the lines of foreign ministries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, replying to a question about reports by the Western media about the purported February 25 meeting in Riyadh, News.az reports citing TASS.

He redirected the question to the Russian Foreign Ministry: "The next communication in line is along the lines of foreign ministries, interaction at an expert level, so I recommend that you address the Foreign Ministry for information about this meeting."

According to Peskov, such talks will discuss measures on normalizing dialogue. He also specified that, above all, measures on normalizing the operations of diplomatic agencies on a mutual basis "will be precisely discussed at these talks on an expert level."

News.Az