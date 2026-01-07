Neymar extends Santos contract through 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Neymar signed a contract extension with Santos on Tuesday, committing to remain with his boyhood club through the end of 2026.

The Brazil star made the announcement himself via the club’s social media channels, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

“2025 was a special and challenging year for me—a time of joy and of overcoming obstacles that I was only able to face thanks to your love,” Neymar wrote. “2026 has arrived, and destiny could not be different. Santos is my place. Here I am at home, safe and happy. And it is with you that I want to achieve the rest of my dreams.”

The 33-year-old returned to Santos in January 2025. Despite dealing with injuries and a relegation battle in Brazil’s Serie A, Neymar played a crucial role in helping the team avoid the drop during the final matches of the season.

On Dec. 22, Santos announced that Neymar successfully underwent a minor operation on his left knee. He has not represented Brazil since suffering an ACL tear during World Cup qualifying in October 2023.

Neymar still hopes to make Brazil’s squad for this summer’s World Cup. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has repeatedly stated the star would be considered if fully fit.

After rejoining Santos, Neymar scored 11 goals in 34 appearances and was instrumental in keeping the team in Brazil’s top flight.

Santos will begin the São Paulo State Championship on Jan. 10 and start Serie A play on Jan. 28 against Chapecoense.

