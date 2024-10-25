NFL: Rams secure impressive victory over Vikings

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Los Angeles Rams triumphed over the Minnesota Vikings with a score of 30-20 on "Thursday Night Football."

The Rams got two key starters -- wide receivers Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Puka Nacua (knee) -- back from injury and scored a season-high 30 points against a Vikings team that entered the game ranked No. 1 in defensive DVOA, News.Az reports, citing ESPN. Los Angeles got just a glimpse of its top two receivers on the field together in its season opener before Nacua injured a knee in the loss. Kupp sprained an ankle the week after, and the offense struggled to find consistency without the pair on the field.The return of Kupp and Nacua opened up the field for the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford, who completed passes to nine different players in the victory. Nacua led the way with nine targets, while Kupp had eight and running back Kyren Williams had seven.The win boosted the Rams' record to 3-4, with two of those three victories coming four days apart. And despite the Rams' 1-4 start, Los Angeles enters the weekend tied with the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals at 3-4. The Rams are just one game back from the division-leading Seattle Seahawks.Los Angeles plays in Seattle in Week 9.

