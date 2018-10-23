Nguyen Phu Trong becomes new president of Vietnam

Vietnam's Communist Party Secretary-General became the new president of the country after the former head of the state decreased last month, local media reported on Tuesday., according to Anadolu Agency.

Official Vietnam News Agency reported that deputies elected Nguyen Phu Trong as the new president for the “2016-2021 tenure”.

After the vote result, a swearing-in ceremony took place for the new president, the agency reported.

Trong, 74, vowed “to stay absolutely loyal to the nation, people and the constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and to exert every effort to complete all missions assigned by the Party, State and people.”

Trong is the first leader after 1960s revolutionary Ho Chi Minh to both take presidency and chair the party.

In September, Vietnam’s former President Tran Dai Quang died at the age of 61.

Reports said he had been suffering from serious illness for several months and died at a military hospital in Vietnam's capital Hanoi.

His last public appearance was just two days before his death at a meeting with visiting Chinese politicians in Hanoi, the reports added.

Quang -- whose role as president was largely ceremonial -- took office in April 2016. Before that, he had served as the minister of public security.

