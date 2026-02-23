Yandex metrika counter

Nick Reiner pleads not guilty in the killing of parents Rob and Michele

The son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner has pleaded not guilty to murdering his parents.

Nick Reiner, 32, appeared in a Los Angeles court charged in the deaths of his parents, who were found with multiple stab wounds in their home in the city's affluent Brentwood area in December, News.az reports, citing BBC.

He wore a brown jail jumpsuit during the arraignment. He could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted.

Prosecutors allege that Reiner fatally stabbed his father and mother, Michele, inside a bedroom of their home before fleeing. Reiner, who is being held in custody, will next appear in court on 29 April.


