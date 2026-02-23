Nick Reiner pleads not guilty in the killing of parents Rob and Michele
Source: BBC
The son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner has pleaded not guilty to murdering his parents.
He wore a brown jail jumpsuit during the arraignment. He could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted.
Prosecutors allege that Reiner fatally stabbed his father and mother, Michele, inside a bedroom of their home before fleeing. Reiner, who is being held in custody, will next appear in court on 29 April.
By Faig Mahmudov