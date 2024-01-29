Nigar Arpadarai appointed as UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nigar Arpadarai has been appointed as UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, COP29 said on its official X account, News.az reports.

Nigar Arpadarai is an independent member of the Milli Majlis, representing one of the central constituencies of Baku city since 2020. She was elected to parliament after 15 years of professional experience in international organizations, sports and telecommunications.

She is a member of two parliamentary committees – the Foreign and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committee and Family, Women and Children Committee. Nigar is also the Chairperson of the Working Group on Azerbaijan-Portugal Inter-Parliamentary Relations in the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

Prior to becoming a member of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, she was the Director of the Marketing and Communications Department and the official spokesperson of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix since its inception in 2016.

Nigar Arpadarai is the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA). She holds bachelor's and master's degrees in law and international relations from Baku State University.

News.Az