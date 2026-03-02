Nigeria, AFC sign $1.3B alumina refinery deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nigeria has agreed to a $1.3 billion investment deal with the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) to construct an alumina refinery and fund nationwide mineral exploration, one of the country’s largest private-sector mining projects.

Signed through the Solid Minerals Development Fund, the agreement covers the refinery’s construction, a nationwide mineral mapping programme, and the creation of an investment vehicle to accelerate exploration, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Mines Minister Dele Alake called the “landmark deal” a key step in President Bola Tinubu’s plan to increase mining revenue and reduce reliance on oil.

The refinery will process 1 million metric tons of bauxite annually, powered by a gas-fired plant supplying steam and electricity. At 95% capacity over 20 years, it is expected to produce about 19 million tons of alumina.

