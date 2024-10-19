Nigerian army eliminates 101 terrorists in a week

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nigerian army killed 101 terrorists in the last week in operations that targeted Boko Haram, the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) and criminal gangs, an official said.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, confirmed that the military conducted operations across various regions of the country in the last week, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Buba said a Boko Haram commander was neutralized in the operations.Additionally, 157 individuals held captive by the terrorists were freed and 182 terrorists were arrested.The military seized 71 weapons, two vehicles and a large amount of ammunition.Nigeria has long struggled with attacks from armed gangs, including Boko Haram and ISWAP, particularly in parts of the country.Despite the death penalty for kidnapping, ransom abductions remain common, especially in the northern regions, where villages, schools and travelers are frequently targeted for ransom.

News.Az