Nigerian military error claims lives of 16 civilians

At least 16 civilians in Nigeria's north-western Zamfara State have been killed in a military air strike, apparently after being mistaken for criminal gangs.

Residents told local media the victims were members of local vigilante groups and civilians defending themselves from armed gangs notorious for kidnapping people for ransom, News.Az reports, citing BBC. The strikes targeted militant gangs in Zurmi and Maradun areas and the state governor, Dauda Lawal, offered his condolences to the community.The military has acknowledged conducting air strikes, which it said had dealt "a decisive blow to bandits terrorising villages in the area".The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it was investigating "reports of vigilante losses"."While the operation successfully eliminated several bandits and led to the recovery of some kidnap victims, the NAF views with grave concern reports of the loss of civilian lives in the course of the operation," it said in a statement.It said an ongoing "comprehensive investigation" would ascertain the truth of the matter, which would be "communicated to inform and reassure the public".The AFP news agency quoted a local as saying that the civilians were returning to their villages after chasing away bandits when they were bombed.The villagers "recovered 16 bodies from the attacks and took several other people with severe injuries to the hospital", Sa'idu Ibrahim was quoted as saying.

