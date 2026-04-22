Nigerian troops dismantle ISWAP supply chain and rescue 13 hostages

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In a series of coordinated operations across Northern Nigeria, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have successfully disrupted a major terrorist logistics network and liberated over a dozen captives.

According to military updates released on April 22, 2026, troops from the 233 Battalion, in collaboration with local hunter groups, arrested three key ISWAP logistics suppliers in the Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe State, News.Az reports, citing Daily Post.

The suspects were intercepted while transporting essential supplies intended for insurgent hideouts, effectively severing a critical link in the group's regional supply chain. Simultaneous operations in Benue State led to the rescue of 13 hostages, including children and elderly men, who were being held by local criminal elements.

The military clarified that the kidnappers were part of a domestic criminal syndicate rather than external bandit groups. Furthermore, in the Plateau State region, troops arrested nine ethnic militiamen linked to a series of "silent killings."

During these raids, the military recovered an arsenal of weaponry, including submachine guns, locally fabricated rifles, and over 20 rounds of ammunition. These actions are part of the broader "Operation Enduring Peace," which continues to target flashpoints of violence to restore stability across the Altiplano and surrounding regions.

News.Az