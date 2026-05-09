Latvia scrambles NATO fighter jets after airspace threat near Russian border

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Latvia scrambled fighter jets and activated NATO air patrols after reporting a possible airspace threat near its border with Russia, according to the Latvian National Armed Forces.

The incident occurred overnight on May 9 in the Rēzekne and Ludza regions, areas close to the eastern frontier. Military officials said air defense systems were reinforced and allied NATO aircraft were deployed to monitor and secure the airspace, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The Latvian Armed Forces stated that they remain in constant coordination with NATO partners to ensure rapid response capabilities in the event of any airspace violation or emerging threat.

Within approximately one hour of the alert, authorities confirmed that the potential threat had dissipated, and normal airspace conditions were restored.

The development comes amid heightened regional tensions linked to the ongoing war in Ukraine, with Baltic states reporting increased activity near their borders.

Latvian officials also referenced earlier incidents involving drones entering national airspace from the direction of Russia, which prompted diplomatic protests to Moscow. Authorities stressed that Latvia has not authorized any use of its airspace for offensive drone operations targeting Russian territory.

The latest event underscores continued security concerns in NATO’s eastern flank, where member states have increased air defense readiness in response to regional instability.

News.Az