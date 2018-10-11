Yandex metrika counter

Nikol Pashinyan reveals the timing of his resignation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will resign before October 16. He stated this in an interview with France24.

On a preliminary basis, I can say that the snap elections will most likely be held on December 9-10,  give or take a few days. For this, I must resign before October 16, ”Pashinyan said, news.am reports.

According to the scenario voiced earlier by Pashinyan, after his resignation, the parliament should not elect the prime minister twice, after which the parliament will be dissolved and early elections will be announced.

