Nikol Pashinyan to hold rallies in Gyumri and Vanadzor

"My Step" initiative will not hold large-scale protests in Yerevan tomorrow, April 27, oppositon leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan stated during the rally at Republic Square.

He repeated that he " is inviting Karen Karapetyan to Marriott Hotel at 12 tomorrow to start the second phase of negotiations.” 

He also said that a rally will be held not in Yerevan, but in Gyumri. He noted that all the actions in Yerevan will be suspended for a while, thus the activists can have a rest, but if they want, they can join him and go to Gyumri where the rally will begin at 18:00.

A rally will also be held in Vanadzor at 15:00, on April 28 and in Yerevan on April 29, 30 and May 1.

News.Az


