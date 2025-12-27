Nine killed in Vietnam bus crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

In northern Vietnam on Saturday, a bus overturned and crashed, resulting in nine fatalities and nine injuries, according to state media reports.

Most of the 18 passengers were teachers from Hanoi on a charity trip to Lao Cai province, where the accident occurred on a long downhill stretch in Phinh Ho commune, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rescue workers used specialised equipment to pry survivors from the wreckage, the local Lao Cai newspaper reported.

Local authorities were investigating the cause of the crash, it said.

Fatal road accidents, often involving buses or trucks, are common in Vietnam. They are often caused by speeding or mechanical failure.

According to finance ministry figures, 8,515 people were killed and 10,204 others injured in road accidents in the first 10 months this year.

