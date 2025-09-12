Nintendo confirms surprise 1-hour direct on September 12 - LIVE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nintendo has officially confirmed a surprise Nintendo Direct for mid-September, quelling ongoing rumors. The one-hour broadcast is scheduled for September 12.

The announcement was made on September 10 via Nintendo’s official social media channels and the company’s calendar app, Nintendo Today, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This upcoming Direct is expected to run for 60 minutes, hinting at a large number of game reveals and updates. Nintendo Directs are known for delivering a rapid stream of information, often covering numerous titles in a short period. Partner showcases typically last around 30 minutes, while main Nintendo Directs in 2023 and the August 2024 showcase lasted approximately 40 minutes.

The most recent Direct exceeding one hour was in April, which focused on unveiling the Nintendo Switch 2’s specifications and features. That broadcast required extended time due to the significance of the reveal.

Given the 60-minute runtime, fans can expect a major showcase with extensive announcements.

Speculation has been building ahead of the event, especially with the Super Mario 40th anniversary approaching. Fans anticipate potential announcements for new Mario games, remakes, or compilations. There’s also a strong possibility of a release date reveal for Metroid Prime 4, along with other new titles from Nintendo’s key franchises and third-party releases for the Nintendo Switch 2.

This will be Nintendo’s sixth showcase of 2025, airing at 10:00 PM KST on September 12

