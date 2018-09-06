Ninth Challenge Cup in ‘What? Where? When?’ game to be held

+ ↺ − 16 px

The traditional Challenge Cup in ‘What? Where? When?’ brain game is planned to be held with the financial support of the Council of Support to Nongovernmental Organizations under the President of Republic of Azerbaijan and the steering support of the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club.

The Challenge Cup in ‘What? Where? When?’ brain game is one of the traditional tournaments held by the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club every year. The qualification rounds within the framework of the Cup will be organized in Baku and regions. The young people the regions are expected to take an active part in the qualification rounds due in Ganja, Guba, Shaki, Terter and Goranboy.

The aim of holding the 9th Challenge Cup is to arrange the effective leisure of the young people, ensure their intellectual development and embrace the entire country with the brain games movement.

The qualification rounds of the project will be held in Baku and different regions of our country throughout September and October of this year. The teams excelling by results of the qualification rounds will get to the Cup final. The Cup final is to be arranged in Baku in late October.

