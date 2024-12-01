Nissan looks for key investor to navigate critical next 12 months
Photo: Nissanmanufacturing.com
The automaker seeks a stable investor as Renault reduces its stake.Nissan is seeking a key investor to navigate a critical year as its longtime partner Renault reduces its stake in the struggling Japanese automaker, News.Az reports citing the Financial Times.
Two people with knowledge of the talks said Nissan was seeking a long-term, steady shareholder such as a bank or insurance group to replace some of Renault’s equity holding, as Nissan finalises the terms of its new electric vehicle partnership with arch-rival Honda.
“We have 12 or 14 months to survive,” said a senior official close to Nissan.
Nissan has not ruled out having Honda buy some of its shares, with “all options” being considered, as it launches a series of restructuring measures on the back of declining sales in both China and the US, the people said.
In addition, people close to Renault said it would be open to selling a portion of its shares in Nissan to Honda as part of a restructuring of its 25-year-old Nissan alliance. One person close to Renault said a stronger relationship between Nissan and Honda could “only be positive” for the French group.