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Automaker
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Brazil’s Ministry of Labor and Employment has added the local subsidiary of Chinese automaker BYD to a registry of employers found to have imposed conditions analogous to slave labor.10 Apr 2026-23:56
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In the first quarter of 2026, Tesla has regained its title as the world's largest seller of battery electric vehicles (BEVs).04 Apr 2026-15:08
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German automaker Volkswagen plans to cut 50,000 jobs by 2030 after reporting a 54% drop in pre-tax profits.10 Mar 2026-22:17
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Renault (RENA.PA) shares tumbled as much as 17% on Wednesday after the French automaker cut its 2025 guidance and announced an interim chief executive, citing weaker-than-expected sales and a slowdown in the European market.16 Jul 2025-12:41
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The automaker seeks a stable investor as Renault reduces its stake.01 Dec 2024-10:17
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