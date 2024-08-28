No alternative to tripartite agreements reached by Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia - Zakharova

+ ↺ − 16 px

“There is still no alternative to the tripartite agreements reached by Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova while answering a question about the return of Armenians who voluntarily left the region to Karabakh, News.Az reports citing Azertag.

“Moscow is aware of Azerbaijan’s reintegration program of Karabakh Armenians,” Maria Zakharova, said"Does the Armenian side have any comprehensive program in this regard? If such a program existed, I could comment on it. Why do you ask the representative of another state about this? We encourage the parties to resolve this issue, but it is challenging to do so without first implementing the agreements that have already been reached."According to her, there’s no alternative to tripartite agreements reached by Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia."These agreements cover all the main areas of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan, including the development of a peace treaty, border delimitation and demarcation, opening of transportation routes in the region, and the advancement of civil society relations," said Zakharova.

