No Azerbaijani citizens affected by California wildfires: Consulate General

Water is dropped by helicopter on the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Photo: Ethan Swope/AP

Vugar Gurbanov, the Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, confirmed that the consulate has not received any reports of Azerbaijani citizens affected by the ongoing wildfires in California.

He emphasized that the diplomatic mission is operating in an enhanced mode to offer assistance to any citizens in need, News.Az reports, citing local media. The Consulate has also set up a hotline (+1 310 923 4540) for Azerbaijani nationals. Gurbanov added that the United States has not requested international aid, although specialists from Canada and Mexico have arrived in California independently to assist in firefighting efforts.

