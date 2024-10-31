No Azerbaijani nationals among devastating floods in Spain: Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are no Azerbaijani nationals among the victims of the devastating floods that struck Spain on October 29, Aykhan Hajizada, the spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, has announced.

He also confirmed that the Azerbaijani Embassy in Spain has not received any related inquiries, News.Az reports.The flash floods , which began on October 29, caused widespread destruction, sweeping away vehicles, turning village streets into rivers, and disrupting rail lines and highways. The disaster has claimed at least 95 lives, marking one of the worst natural calamities to affect Spain in recent memory.Rescue personnel and more than 1,100 soldiers from Spain’s emergency response units were deployed to affected areas. Spain’s central government set up a crisis committee to coordinate rescue efforts.Trains to the cities of Madrid and Barcelona were cancelled due to the flooding, and schools and other essential services were suspended in the worst-hit areas.Spain’s state-owned railway Renfe said a high-speed train with 291 passengers on board travelling from Malaga to Madrid derailed shortly after departure due to a landslide. No injuries have been reported.

