No civilian facilities struck during Azerbaijan’s anti-terrorist measures - presidential aide

During its anti-terrorist measures in its Garabagh region, Azerbaijan approached all targets selectively and carefully, cautiously and sensitively, and no civilian facilities were struck, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Wednesday.

Hajiyev made the remarks while speaking at a briefing on the latest regional developments for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

According to him, during the anti-terrorist measures, Garabagh residents were warned via SMS messages that they should stay away from military facilities.

