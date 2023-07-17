No damage to Crimean Bridge railway track, Russia-backed official says

Rail traffic across the Crimean Bridge continues to operate albeit with delays after an apparent attack halted road traffic on the structure early 8, a Moscow-backed official said.

Rail traffic on the bridge is continuing to operate with delays.

The nearly 12-mile bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, is the longest in Europe and carries both road and rail traffic between the annexed Crimean peninsula and Russia. It also serves as a vital logistical node for Moscow's military in its war against Ukraine.

The bridge was hit by strikes early Monday, killing two people, according to multiple reports.

A widely circulating video of significant damage to one of the bridge’s road spans appears to have been captured this morning from a train passing on the parallel rail bridge.

