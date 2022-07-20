No monkeypox cases recorded in Azerbaijan: Health Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of today, no cases of monkeypox have been recorded in Azerbaijan, Tayyar Eyvazov, chief infectious disease specialist at the country’s Ministry of Health, said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The chief infectologist noted that the monkeypox virus can be fought by keeping the epidemiological situation in the country under control.

He said that the disease has not yet spread widely.

News.Az