No more queues for entrepreneurs at Azerbaijan-Russia border

Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan will be able to pass through the Samur customs checkpoint on the Azerbaijani-Russian border bypassing the queues, as envisaged by the upcoming CIP and Fast Track projects, the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

The Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev, the Head of the State Border Service Elchin Guliyev and the Head of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov have visited the Samur customs checkpoint and got acquainted with the projects' preparation process.

The heads of the three state bodies also got acquainted with the electronic queue system, the introduction of which will eliminate the queues at the border. So, citizens will be able to take a spot in the online queue in advance, which will make passing the border more simple.

As part of the visit to Samur customs checkpoint, discussions were also held with people passing through the border to assess the effectiveness of measures implemented to simplify customs and border registration.

News.Az