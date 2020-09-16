No place for 'LGBT-free zones' in EU, chief executive says

The European Union’s chief executive lashed out against homophobic policies of the nationalist government in Warsaw in saying on Wednesday there was “no place” in the bloc for districts proclaimed “LGBT-free zones” in Poland, according to Reuters.

“LGBTQI-free zones are humanity free zones. And they have no place in our (European) Union,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told her annual policy speech to the European Parliament.

“Breaches of the rule of law cannot be tolerated,” she said.

Last month, Poland’s justice minister said a town that had lost EU funding over dubbing itself a zone free of “LGBT ideology” would receive government financial support.

Von der Leyen said the bloc’s executive will soon present “a strategy to strenghten LGBTQI rights” in the bloc, as well as pushing for mutual recognition of family relations in the EU.

“If you are parent in one country, you are parent in every country,” she said.

The bloc’s 27 EU affairs ministers will discuss the matter again in Brussels next Tuesday, though no decisions are expected and the bloc has so far all but failed to prevent Warsaw or Budapest from backsliding on the rule of law.

