No risks related to exchange rate, value chain in Azerbaijan: Minister

Risks such as the exchange rate of the national currency and the fall in the value chain no longer exist in Azerbaijan, the country’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Monday.

The minister made the comments at a conference on the topic “Role of entrepreneurship in economic development” held in Baku on the occasion of the Day of Entrepreneurs, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He underlined that the measures taken allowed to prevent the impact of some risks on the Azerbaijani economy.

“Today, the positive changes in the country's industrial parks, free economic zones, the activities of relevant government agencies, 'Green Corridors' in customs, labor and tax legislation increase interest not only among local entrepreneurs, but also abroad,” Jabbarov added.

