WUF13 festival brings information session to Gabala

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On 4 May, an information session dedicated to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held at the Gabala State Vocational Education Centre.

The session, which brought together the Centre’s teaching staff and students, formed part of the ongoing WUF13 Festival in Gabala, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Among those taking the floor were Galib Nabiyev, Director of the Gabala State Vocational Education Centre; Ramiz Idrisoghlu, representative of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan; and Emin Huseynzade, Communications Manager at the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company, who outlined key aspects of WUF13.

In their remarks, speakers set out the scope of the WUF13 Festival, while also underscoring its importance for Azerbaijan and drawing attention to activities expected to hold particular appeal for young people.

Opening the event, Galib Nabiyev said that hosting major international events such as WUF13 in Azerbaijan plays a significant role in fostering a generation of broad-minded and intellectually engaged young people.

He also noted that the Centre he heads ranks among the country’s leading educational institutions, bringing together students from 56 districts across Azerbaijan.

Ramiz Idrisoghlu highlighted the declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in Azerbaijan, describing it as a landmark decision that reflects the state’s sustained commitment to the sector and the natural culmination of its long-term development strategy in this area.

He went on to outline Azerbaijan’s contemporary urban development policy, offering insight into ongoing initiatives and highlighting evolving approaches to employment, inclusivity and mobility within urban planning.

Emin Huseynzade encouraged young people to take part in the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku from 17 to 22 May 2026. He added that the event will be open to all, with young people able to engage in the main sessions both in person and online.

The session concluded with a Q&A involving teachers and students.

The WUF13 Festival will continue in the evening with an open-air public programme scheduled to begin at 18:00.

Through a programme of interactive activities, educational games, presentations and public discussions, a broad audience will be engaged with key themes including sustainable urban development, inclusive urban environments, innovative urban solutions and the cities of the future. Detailed insight into the core themes and guiding ideas of WUF13 will also be provided.

News.Az