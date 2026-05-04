Azerbaijan approves UN deal for WUF13 in Baku

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The “Additional Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations on organizational measures and financial issues related to the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum to be held in Baku in 2026” has been approved.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the law in this regard, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The agreement was signed on January 15, 2026, in Geneva.

News.Az