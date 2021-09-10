Nobel winner Aziz Sancar awarded honorary diploma of Azerbaijani president
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding the “Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan” to famous Turkish scientist and Nobel Prize winner Aziz Sancar, News.Az reports.
Aziz Sancar was awarded for his contributions to the development of international humanitarian relations of Azerbaijan.