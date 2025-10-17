Nobu Hospitality expands to Baku and Montenegro

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global luxury lifestyle brand Nobu Hospitality, co-founded by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, has announced two new destinations — Baku, Azerbaijan, and Montenegro — in partnership with Sea Breeze Resort.

The new Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences Baku marks the brand’s debut in Azerbaijan. Located along the Caspian coast within the prestigious Sea Breeze Resort, the project will feature an 80-room hotel, 100 exclusive residences, and five private villas, all designed with Nobu’s signature minimalist luxury and natural aesthetics, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At its heart, the Nobu restaurant will offer Chef Nobu’s world-famous Japanese-Peruvian cuisine, complemented by a refined bar and lounge. The property will also include a wellness spa, fitness center, event spaces, and direct beach access, offering a seamless blend of relaxation and sophistication.

From left to right: Meir Teper, Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Emin Agalarov

In addition, Nobu is expanding in Europe with the launch of Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences Montenegro, also within Sea Breeze Resort. The Adriatic development will mirror Baku’s concept — an 80-room hotel, 100 residences, and five bespoke villas, centered around a Nobu restaurant with panoramic sea views and private waterfront access.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, said:

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Nobu to Azerbaijan and make our return to Montenegro — two destinations rich in culture and natural beauty. These developments reflect our commitment to creating experiences where exceptional hospitality, innovative design, and world-class dining come together.”

Emin Agalarov, Founder of Sea Breeze Resort, added:

“We are delighted that Nobu will soon be part of Sea Breeze in both Azerbaijan and Montenegro. This marks a new chapter in our growth as a world-class destination for international travelers.”

With these openings, Nobu Hospitality continues its global expansion, reinforcing its reputation for fusing luxury, lifestyle, and contemporary design in prime locations worldwide.

News.Az