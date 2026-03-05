Yandex metrika counter

Noem exits; Trump selects Mullin as DHS secretary

Photo credit: Caitlin O'Hara, Associated Press

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he would appoint Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) as the next Homeland Security Secretary, while moving current DHS chief Kristi Noem to a special envoy position focused on Western Hemisphere cooperation due to mounting frustrations with her leadership.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said Noem “has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!).” Trump added Noem will become a special envoy for the “our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday” at a summit with Latin American leaders on Saturday in Florida, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I thank Kristi for her service at “Homeland,” he continued.


