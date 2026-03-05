Noem exits; Trump selects Mullin as DHS secretary

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he would appoint Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) as the next Homeland Security Secretary, while moving current DHS chief Kristi Noem to a special envoy position focused on Western Hemisphere cooperation due to mounting frustrations with her leadership.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said Noem “has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!).” Trump added Noem will become a special envoy for the “our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday” at a summit with Latin American leaders on Saturday in Florida, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Expert: Around 1,000 ships stalled near Hormuz Strait

Trump claims he should have a say in choosing Iran’s next leader

Trump demands Herzog quickly pardon Netanyahu amid Iran conflict

Why did Iran target Nakhchivan? The Trump route factor

“I thank Kristi for her service at “Homeland,” he continued.

News.Az