Non-Aligned Movement PA and TURKPA ink MoU

Azerbaijan Milli Majlis Speaker, Chairperson of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Assembly (NAM PA) Sahibe Gafarova and TURKPA Secretary Genreal Süreyya Er have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on behalf of NAM PA and TURKPA respectively, News.Az reports.

Gafarova told of the activity of the NAM PA. She said international community backs President Ilham Aliyev’s initiatives as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement. According to her, the NAM PA is a good platform for expanding cooperation among parliamentarians of member countries. Gafarova pointed out that NAM PA has an observer status at the OIC Parliamentary Union and Arab Parliament.

Er provided information about the Secretariat’s activities. He highlighted the importance TURKPA attaches to cooperation with the NAM PA.

News.Az