Russia strikes shopping mall in Sumy, three injured - PHOTO

Aftermath of the strike on a shopping mall in Sumy (photo: t.me/serhii_kryvosheienko)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian drone strike hit a shopping center in the city of Sumy on Friday, leaving at least three people injured.

The attack targeted a shopping mall in central Sumy, damaging the building and surrounding infrastructure, including windows and nearby vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Serhii Kryvosheienko.

Aftermath of the strike on a shopping mall in Sumy (photo: t.me/serhii_kryvosheienko)

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Serhii Kryvosheienko, said that two people were initially reported injured in the attack and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Later updates confirmed that the total number of injured rose to three, with all victims receiving medical care.

Aftermath of the strike on a shopping mall in Sumy (photo: t.me/serhii_kryvosheienko)

Among those injured is a driver who was near the strike zone during a morning attack in the Kovpakivskyi district and later sought medical assistance.

Officials reported that the city of Sumy and surrounding areas came under multiple waves of air attacks throughout the day.

Aftermath of the strike on a shopping mall in Sumy (photo: t.me/serhii_kryvosheienko)

In addition to the shopping mall strike, a guided aerial bomb hit a multi-storey residential building in the nearby city of Shostka, causing destruction to private homes.

Authorities also confirmed at least one fatality in the region, while several other civilians were injured, including a woman in serious condition.

Ukrainian officials said that several other regions were also targeted overnight and in the morning, including Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Kherson.

In Kherson, a drone reportedly struck a passenger vehicle, resulting in multiple injuries.

Emergency services continue to assess the full extent of damage and casualties across affected areas as rescue operations and investigations continue.

News.Az