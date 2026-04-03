Russian passenger train derailment injuries at least 24

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The number of injured people has risen to 24 after seven carriages of a passenger train derailed in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Friday.

According to Russian Railways, the derailment occurred at 6:26 a.m. Moscow time (0326 GMT) near Bryandino Station when the train was traveling from Moscow to the city of Chelyabinsk, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Operational information showed that the train consisted of eight carriages carrying over 400 passengers. The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.

"There are no fatalities. Preliminary reports indicate two passengers sustained fractures: one a broken leg, the other a broken collarbone," said Alexei Teksler, governor of the Chelyabinsk region.

Local authorities said passengers are being evacuated from the derailed train and will be transported to Ulyanovsk Station.

"A passenger inspection point will be set up at Ulyanovsk-Central Railway Station to provide necessary assistance and arrange for their further travel along the route on other trains with medical relay support," said Ulyanovsk Region Governor Alexei Russkikh.

News.Az